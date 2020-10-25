Saturday homicide on Crow Reservation under investigation

An "ambush style homicide" Saturday on the Crow Reservation Saturday left one person dead, and the FBI is leading an investigation into the killing, according to a press release issued Saturday by the Crow Tribe Executive Branch.

The press release says that two members of a federally recognized tribe were involved and that the incident occurred in the Blue Creek area, near the Arrow Creek District on the Crow Reservation.

The Crow Tribe Executive Branch, citing the Crow Tribal Police, identifies the suspect in the killing as 27-year-old Taylor Leigh Plainbull.

He is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the tribe's press release.

Anyone who sees Plainbull is urged not to approach him but to instead call 911. People may also call the FIB hotline or the Crow Tribal Police Department Dispatch at 406-679-1526, the press release says.

The tribal police department is working with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Billings Police Department and the FBI, the press release says.

