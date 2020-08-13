Saturday Live carnival canceled, fun run still on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday Live 2020 will look a bit different this fall because of COVID-19 health and safety considerations, according to a press release from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.

This year, Saturday Live will expand upon the non-competitive 1-mile Fun Run that kicks off the event each year and forego the carnival portion. This year’s Fun Run will be expanded to a full-day event and feature the theme “Superhero.” The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Daylis Stadium and Pioneer Park.

Participants may join in person or virtually. Kids and families choosing the in-person option will register for a set time to join others on a 1-mile course through Pioneer Park. Those who participate in person may complete their 1-mile course whenever and wherever they like on Sept. 19. Health and safety guidelines will be adhered to.

Participants will receive a Saturday Live Superhero T-shirt. Prizes will also be provided for participants and schools. Registration costs $15 per person and may be completed online at efbps.org.