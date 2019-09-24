Saturday Live, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools' longtime carnival-style fundraiser, will be moved from its traditional venue at Pioneer Park on Saturday.
Instead, the event will be held indoors at Skyview High as a result of a rainy and chilly forecast, according to a press release from event organizers. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the same hours as originally scheduled. The event will still have all of its usual games and booths.
It's the first time in 21 years that Saturday Live has moved.
"It's just looking like constant rain, chilly, all day," said Arianne Snyder, a spokeswoman for the event.
The switch doesn't indicate any movement toward a permanent venue change.
"We love Pioneer Park, we love the outdoor environment," Snyder said.
On a good year, Saturday Live can rake in about $100,000 for schools operating carnival games and booths. Sponsorships bring in another roughly $50,000. However, poor weather has hurt attendance and revenue in the past.
Money goes to benefit a wide variety of programs at schools across Yellowstone County.
The fun run associated with Saturday Live will move to the cross-country course at Skyview. Online and same-day registration are still available. Packet pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.
Skyview will have parking in its main lot, and Harvest Church will have parking with free shuttles that run every 15 to 20 minutes throughout the day.