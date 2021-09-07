 Skip to main content
Saturday Live Fun Run details set

Saturday Live Fun Run map

The 2021 Saturday Live Fun Run map

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools finalized details of the Saturday Live Fun Run, to be held at Daylis Stadium and Pioneer Park on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The run begins in the southwest corner of the park with start times at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The 1-mile route winds through Pioneer Park and ends on the track at Daylis Stadium. There will also be live music, a photo booth and snacks available at the stadium for finishers.

The run will also feature a virtual option. Runners are encouraged to show their school spirit by wearing their favorite school gear or Saturday Live 2021 Fun Run T-shirt.

Register for the run at efbps.org by Sept. 7 for a guaranteed shirt. Same-day registration is also available from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on the day of the run.

Runners take off from the start during the Saturday Live Superhero Fun Run at Pioneer Park in Billings on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

In addition to the Fun Run, the Foundation is also raffling off a new car. 

School groups are selling $10 raffle tickets for a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox donated by Denny Menholt Chevrolet.

Tickets are also available at www.suvraffle4education.org. Last year, the SUV raffle raised around $55,000 for participating school groups.

Each school group keeps 60% of the raffle ticket sales, while the remaining 40% goes to the Foundation for classroom grants, scholarships and operations.

