Saturday Live turns 27 with all-day fun run

The masks worn by those attending the Saturday Live Fun Run had a little more flair than the standard blue cloth and white elastic bands.

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools gave the 27th annual event a “superhero” theme, and all those who registered to take part in the 1-mile run at Pioneer Park or virtually helped to fund Yellowstone County schools.

“Schools everywhere all have certain needs, and this is a very challenging year that we’re going into because schools won’t be able to host their own fundraising events,” said Briton Cross, the event coordinator.

The organizers for Saturday Live, which has persevered for over a quarter of a century, have had to make changes for the event due to weather in the past, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the carnival that typically accompanies the fun run. In August, foundation announced that the run would be expanded to an all-day event.