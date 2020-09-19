Saturday Live turns 27 with all-day fun run

The masks worn by those attending the Saturday Live Fun Run had a little more flair than the standard blue cloth and white elastic bands.
The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools gave the 27th annual event a “superhero” theme, and all those who registered to take part in the 1-mile run at Pioneer Park or virtually helped to fund Yellowstone County schools.
“Schools everywhere all have certain needs, and this is a very challenging year that we’re going into because schools won’t be able to host their own fundraising events,” said Briton Cross, the event coordinator.
The organizers for Saturday Live, which has persevered for over a quarter of a century, have had to make changes for the event due to weather in the past, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the carnival that typically accompanies the fun run. In August, foundation announced that the run would be expanded to an all-day event.
Cross said 320 people signed on for the run this year, with 200 runners separated into groups of 50 to allow for safe distancing spaced out over four hours. The rest who opted for the virtual run were allowed to knock out their mile when and wherever they chose.
“We were very, very pleased that we were able to fill all four time slots…And the kids all looked adorable,” Cross said.
While third-grade Captain Americas and Wonder Women filled Pioneer Park, Cross said the theme for the fun run was meant to honor the teachers, health care and essential workers who have helped Billings Public Schools stay operational since the start of the pandemic.
Donations to the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, which helps public schools throughout Yellowstone County secure books, technology, after-school programs and teacher grants, can be made at efbps.org.
_________________________________
PHOTOS: Saturday Live Superhero fun run
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.