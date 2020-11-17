Saturday night Billings crash turns fatal

The driver of a pickup truck that rolled and crashed into a building off South Billings Boulevard Saturday night has died, according to the Billings Police Department.

A press release issued early Tuesday morning by BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley announced that the driver involved in the crash has died and that no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The press release also provided additional details from police about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A Billings Police Department officer had attempted a traffic stop on the white Ford F-150 truck Saturday night after the driver ran a red light at South Billings Boulevard and Midland Road, according to Wooley.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the officer but did not pursue the vehicle, which continued north on South Billings Boulevard "at a high rate of speed" before the driver lost control, left the road, rolled and hit the Mountain Supply Building at 534 South Billings Boulevard.

The only person in the vehicle, "a 32-year-old female from Wyoming" was ejected from the vehicle and then taken to a local hospital where she later died. The press release does not say when the driver died. The identity of the person who died will be released by the county coroner's office, according to Wooley.