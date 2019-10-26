A trailer home fire in the Billings Heights was finally contained after three fire engine water tanks were used when two fire hydrants in the area came up empty.
A trailer at 32 Lapin Street in Cherry Creek Estates trailer park was fully engulfed when Billings Fire Department arrived around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. The fire was knocked down using a fire engine’s 750 gallon tank of water. The tank was hooked up to a fire hydrant nearby that was later discovered to yield no water, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.
Another hydrant was then tested to have no water as well, Mitchell said, allowing time for the fire to rekindle multiple times. Three engine tanks were used to contain the fire.
Two windows were broken in by crew members to conduct a complete search. Mitchell didn’t know if the trailers next to the home were affected.
No one was injured, Mitchell said, but he noted he wasn’t sure if the home was occupied at the time of the fire. One pet was found while another is still unaccounted for. Mitchell said that the home had extensive fire damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It’s unclear if the fire started at a shed located in the home’s yard that then ignited the home.
Crews will continue to monitor the home and extinguish any hot spots overnight.