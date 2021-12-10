Scheels makes six-figure donation to Coulson Park campagin

“We’ve always known that the park had great historical value, access to the river for water recreation and the trail that runs through it, so we’ve had designs to improve the park for a while. The grant funding finally allows us to do that,” said Superintendent of Parks for Billings Parks and Recreation Mike Pigg.

Portable latrines and a floating dock that's accessible for wheelchairs have already been added to Riverfront Park with settlement funds, Pigg said.

The Billings City Council adopted the Coulson Park Master Plan in 2020. The plan, produced by BSED, breaks down additions and improvements to specific sections of the park over the course of eight phases. Amenities already built at the park consist of two restrooms, a boat launch at its north end and the paved Jim Dutcher Trail that runs to the Yellowstone River Bridge.

With the donation from Scheels, which will be paid in increments over the next four years, $68,000 still remains in matching the grant. Once the $500,000 goal is reached, phase one of the master plan will commence. Pigg said he anticipates breaking ground on construction by the spring or summer of next year.