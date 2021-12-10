Scheels makes six-figure donation to Coulson Park campagin

The head of a Billings sporting goods store has donated $100,000 toward the restoration and development of Coulson Park.
Pete Philippi, the store leader of Billings Scheels, presented the award as Big Sky Economic Development and the City of Billings look to match a $250,000 grant from the Natural Resource Damage Program.
“Scheels is an amazing community partner, and we’re excited to be working with them…Coulson Park is so ideal. It’s a great asset that we have here, and you can see that from the interstate,” said BSED Community Development Director Dianne Lehm.
The park, a 56-acre swath of green space south of downtown Billings along the Yellowstone River, is one of several slated for upgrades since a settlement for damages from an Exxon oil spill. In 2011, a pipeline running beneath the Yellowstone River near Laurel ruptured and contaminated 85 miles of the river and its shorelines.
Following several years of litigation, the state Department of Justice’s Natural Resource Damage Program and the U.S. Department of the Interior secured about $9.5 million for restoration projects on the Yellowstone River. Within the City of the Billings, Caulson Park, Riverfront Park, Josephine Lake and the William Clark Recreation Area earmarked for funding, according to the Yellowstone River Recreation Project Priority Plan signed by Gov. Steve Bullock in 2018.
“We’ve always known that the park had great historical value, access to the river for water recreation and the trail that runs through it, so we’ve had designs to improve the park for a while. The grant funding finally allows us to do that,” said Superintendent of Parks for Billings Parks and Recreation Mike Pigg.
Portable latrines and a floating dock that's accessible for wheelchairs have already been added to Riverfront Park with settlement funds, Pigg said.
The Billings City Council adopted the Coulson Park Master Plan in 2020. The plan, produced by BSED, breaks down additions and improvements to specific sections of the park over the course of eight phases. Amenities already built at the park consist of two restrooms, a boat launch at its north end and the paved Jim Dutcher Trail that runs to the Yellowstone River Bridge.
With the donation from Scheels, which will be paid in increments over the next four years, $68,000 still remains in matching the grant. Once the $500,000 goal is reached, phase one of the master plan will commence. Pigg said he anticipates breaking ground on construction by the spring or summer of next year.
Lehm told the Gazette the award from Scheels is the single largest donation in the campaign to match the Natural Resource Damage Program grant. The timeframe for that campaign was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the program’s officials would like to see those funds secured within the next six months. BSED previously led the campaign to match the $45,000 grant in order to pay for the development of the park's master plan.
“And Natural Resource Damage Program has very specific requirements on what types of projects can be funded, so they’ll be more along the lines of things like restoring vegetation,” she said.
Other potential project designs within the Coulson Park Master Plan include a volleyball court, a dog park and a jump track.