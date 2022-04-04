School board could decide on controversial special-ed aging-out policy Tuesday

The Billings School District 2 board has called another special meeting for Tuesday where it may change a policy that has drawn community outcry.

A special hastily-called board meeting last Thursday drew several hundred people to district's Lincoln Center downtown and lasted more than three hours as dozens of residents spoke publicly. The sometimes raucous meeting was interrupted several times by shouts from audience members.

At issue is a district policy that prohibits enrolling students in a school year beyond their 19th birthday. The issue was raised by the parents of 18-year-old West High junior Emily Pennington, a special-needs student with Down syndrome. Pennington has asked district officials to allow her to continue for another year in high school and graduate with her classmates. Emily turns 19 about two months before the enrollment deadline of Sept. 10. Officials have said district policy prohibits them from enrolling her, despite a new state law that would pay much of the cost of allowing some special-needs students to continue beyond age 19.

The Tuesday meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th Street. Board members will consider several options in dealing with the policy. The board also will consider its options to adopt a permissive levy to pay for financial shortfalls that could be caused by the change in policy.

"Whatever the costs, taxpayers need to understand that the cost would shift to them," said Trustee Mike Leo last week.

One option is a return to a waiver policy that would allow special-needs student qualifying under House Bill 233 to remain enrolled as a 19-year-old.

The district would still not admit or assign any person who has reached age 19 on or before Sept. 10 of the year to be enrolled. But, the board, at its discretion, could assign and readmit a qualifying student over age 19 who has not reached 20 by Sept. 10 of the school year, and who meets the criteria outlined in the law.

This choice would leave the qualifying standards up to the state, arguably leaving less room for subjective decisions about admittance locally. The district is essentially balancing the possible legal ramifications of funding some special-ed students, while excluding others.

Secondly, the board could revise the policy to allow for enrollment of students up to age 20 on or before Sept. 10 of the year to be enrolled. The bill offers state-funding for qualifying students up to age 21, but the option would limit some of the funding deficit and act as a compromise. It is not mandated that school districts in Montana follow state law in extending education for certain special-needs students, but the amendment provides the opportunity for some funding.

The board could also choose to retain current policy or to postpone a decision.

Superintendent Greg Upham and the board have cited funding concerns, which was the reason the policy in question, 2050, was revised over the years to limit and eventually halt extended education for special-needs students.

The policy was created in 2004 at a time when the board was re-evaluating several policies at once, said Jeffrey Weldon the district's attorney.

In 2010, the policy was revised because of a lack of funding from the state, said Craig Van Nice, clerk to the board and chief financial officer for the district. Language was changed to the “district will not usually assign or admit any person…”, striking the word “usually.”

The executive director of special-needs at the time, David Munson, requested the changes, according to a written excerpt from the meeting on April 19, 2010.

In SD2 alone, as many as 17 students would currently qualify in the 2021-'22 school year for extended enrollment, district officials said during the meeting last week. As the number of students accumulated over the years, the total could be 62 students by the 2024-'25 school year. Even with the state's funding, the cost of extending the education of that many students could leave SD2 with a deficit of $1.12 million annually, officials said.

