School board talks greenhouse partnership, school security, and curriculum

Representatives of St. John's United and Billings School District 2 have proposed a public-private partnership to build a working greenhouse.

Since St. John's took over the former Gainan's nursery building in downtown Billings, across the street from the district's Lincoln Center, the two groups have been brainstorming ideas on how to mutually benefit from the nursery's old greenhouse.

The partnership would allow students to join elderly residents of St. John's care facilities to grow produce that would be used in St. John's facilities.

“There’s something about that growing process and working inter-generationally that I think is really cool,” said Bo Bruinsma, career outreach director for Billings SD2.

Bruinsma and board members of St. John's United recently traveled to a greenhouse in Pennsylvania Amish country that has a similar arrangement, said David Trost, CEO of the residential and care organization. Trost hopes that local businesses and grants will help to support the project.

The presentation was for information only, “but from what you’ve heard, we are in support,” said school board trustee Janna Hafer.

All of SD2’s middle schools operate greenhouses and two greenhouses are maintained at the career center.

The project would also utilize aeroponic growing, in which produce is planted in towers that effectively recycle water, ultimately without any soil and very little water. The method also maximizes capacity for growth and it is also user-friendly, presenters said.

The group visited a greenhouse near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to ask what lessons they’ve learned and how the relationship works between the care facility and the school. Their school is smaller with a graduating class of 100 students or less, Bruinsma said.

It’s too early to plan curriculum, he added, but he anticipates that a number of programs could make use of the space, from field trips for younger students to high school agriculture students that help maintain it, alongside 12 to 15 volunteers that St. John's United would commit.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Greg Upham announced that he had invited or hired a consultant to evaluate school security after two immediate threats that followed a shooting in Michigan, he said. Consultant Jason Russell will arrive in Billings in early April, Upham said.

Additionally, administrators offered updates from the transformational learning grant, which pays for five years of assistance from mental health professionals, to address the major behavioral concern shared by educators. The district has hired two coaches and a case worker through a partnership with RiverStone Health, in addition to implementing teams at individual schools to target areas for sustainable improvement.

Since August, the group completed assessments at a majority of the K-8 schools in the district, said Amity Burkhardt, one of the heads of the project.

Around 30 students connected with professional services, she said. Eleven were insured, 32 were registered with Medicaid or were able to sign up through process, and four students had no insurance, Burkhardt said.

“Within that billable service framework, we’re hoping to build some capacity for sustainability for the families that have Medicaid or other insurance that would cover this,” she said.

RiverStone also hired a care coordinator to assist the project, who helps families without insurance to “analyze their options and overcome those barriers to the best of their ability,” Burkhardt said.

Upham meets weekly with superintendents from other AA schools in the state, and mental health is the understood to be the top priority, he said.

“A school district by itself can’t do this. So we need the medical professionals to come along and support the students, but also to give us the training. We’ll improve in our training and we’ll improve in our ability to see what to do, but that’s not going to be enough,” Upham said.

The issues stem from kids who haven’t experienced enough social interactions because of COVID-19 and also potentially from increasing drug usage, which Upham said, and Burkhardt agreed.

“Oh definitely, I would say the rise in drugs,” she said.

“In my previous role at United Way, I helped coordinate some mentoring, so we were working with some students and that was my personal observation – is a lot of students I worked with, at least, especially with some severe mental needs, there was some background in that,” she added, and that 80 to 90% of brain development happens when children are zero to five years old, presumably implying issues caused during pregnancy.

Other business

Dayton Magoner, a senior at West High, is a national merit finalist and candidate for valedictorian.

Senior Lily Wilson from senior high school is a national merit finalist.

Mason Stonehocker of Riverside, is the 2022 champ for the Yellowstone county spelling bee.

Senior high’s principal, Jeff Uhren, was recognized as Montana’s principal of the year.

Additionally, Kim Anthony, executive director of curriculum and instruction proposed a new middle school math program, which will be available for public to review outside her office at the Lincoln center for 30 days before the decision finalizes.

A committee comprised of ample representation throughout the district chose Amplify Math. One public commenter argued that program has “undertones of activism” in its narratives.

Anthony responded that “the main focus is the application of math and actually putting it into problem solving skills in a real world context.”

