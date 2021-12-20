School board weighs Daylis designs; chair plans to resign

Billings schools’ board of trustees presented options for Daylis Stadium Monday night, and its chair announced that she will not seek re-election.
“After a decade on this board, I’ve made the decision after much thought, prayer and reflection, not to seek re-election this May,” said Greta Besch Moen. She plans to retire alongside her husband, an anesthesiologist.
Board members thanked her for her service and also unanimously approved the motion to hold a mail-in ballot election for four trustee positions on May 3.
Candidates will apply for single member districts three, five and seven that are three-year term positions, and district four, which will be a two-year term position. Applications are accepted until March 24.
Single member districts are areas that are relatively compact in size and are more or less equal in population — that emphasize equitable voting rights.
Architecture firm A&E Architects also presented three designs for Daylis Stadium, which they and board members deemed was best located in its current place.
“What we found is there’s really no silver bullet or obvious solution to the various facets and repairs for the site so we found it best to explore a series of options that attempt to address those in various strengths,” said Paul Goldammer, a project designer. The final design will likely culminate as a hybrid of the options, he said.
The group presented an orthogonal track option (A), split off set (B), and consolidated (C) option. Each of the designs will increase track size, bleacher capacity, and will double current parking spaces with a two-level garage. The group also considered security with supervision of existing nooks and crannies and a focus on crowd circulation.
The board also asked for designs to allocate space for the expansion of a career and technical education program that has been a focus of theirs in recent years.
“We’re not looking for a Taj Mahal, but we are looking for an operational stadium that can help us through all of our events,” said Mark Wahl, director of athletics and activities for the district. “The field is nice. Since we’ve gone to that turf field, it’s been great. We’d like to host some major events like state track.”
The press box will likely be on the west, or home, side, and speakers would be located on the east side facing west.
Most of the differences between the three options were in the placement of building programs such as athletic support, locker rooms, storage, concessions, ticketing, restrooms and mechanical-electrical plumbing support.
In a previous meeting, board members said that they hope to see a draft of the proposal in January and a final proposal in February that will include cost. “We made the point that cost is an issue, however, this facility needs to be a 75-year fix,” said Janna Hafer, chair of the planning and development committee.
The board also addressed deficit concerns and COVID-19 relief money that could help.
“We had an initial application for those to OPI [Office of Public Instruction] that got sent back for some clarification, and right now those are kind of on hold until we finalize our audit process,” said Craig Van Nice, chief financial officer and clerk for the district. “We’re not at the point where we have a concern that the cash isn’t in the door. The district has cash available in other areas so that we’re not running into a cash flow issue, but it is only a matter of time before that were to catch up to us.”
On pandemic mitigation next semester, Superintendent Greg Upham said he plans to support school dances but is concerned about large assemblies.