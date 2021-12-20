School board weighs Daylis designs; chair plans to resign

The group presented an orthogonal track option (A), split off set (B), and consolidated (C) option. Each of the designs will increase track size, bleacher capacity, and will double current parking spaces with a two-level garage. The group also considered security with supervision of existing nooks and crannies and a focus on crowd circulation.

The board also asked for designs to allocate space for the expansion of a career and technical education program that has been a focus of theirs in recent years.

“We’re not looking for a Taj Mahal, but we are looking for an operational stadium that can help us through all of our events,” said Mark Wahl, director of athletics and activities for the district. “The field is nice. Since we’ve gone to that turf field, it’s been great. We’d like to host some major events like state track.”

The press box will likely be on the west, or home, side, and speakers would be located on the east side facing west.

Most of the differences between the three options were in the placement of building programs such as athletic support, locker rooms, storage, concessions, ticketing, restrooms and mechanical-electrical plumbing support.