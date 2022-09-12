School bus contractor adapts to workforce shortage, still seeking drivers

School is underway in Montana but there are still employment gaps across the state from full-time teachers to part-time staff. Weeks into the new school year in Billings, bus contractor First Student has continued to recruit new bus drivers with hiring booths and parked buses around town.

First Student Location Manager Larry Fielding said this was not due to a driver shortage in Billings, however.

“We continue to recruit year-round,” Fielding said. “The only time we might not is during the winter due to weather reasons but we continue to recruit year-round to stay ahead.”

First Student may have met Billings’ needs for drivers this year, but that's not always the case. Last February, School District 2 faced a critical shortage of bus drivers and cut the number of bus routes from 94 to 88.5 in March. They decided ahead of the 2022-23 school year to again reduce the number of bus routes to 85. Transportation Director for Billings Public Schools Keith Adams said this decision came down to staying ahead of potential shortages and to prevent any last-minute communication gaps.

“First Student has been able to cover all of those 85 routes so far and, to my knowledge, has not had to double up any routes. That said, I know it's tight right now,” Adams wrote in an email to the Gazette.

Outside Billings, First Student is currently short 13 drivers across all the school districts they serve. The bus company currently guarantees a 20-hour work week with a starting wage at $19.44 per hour that includes Class-B CDL training, state passenger and driver permits and partial summer work, if desired.

Beyond bus drivers, Billings is currently experiencing a shortage of special needs bus aides and crosswalk guards at select schools with eight and six positions open respectively. Both positions are seasonal and part-time and require only a high school diploma to apply.

In addition to filling these open positions, Adams is encouraging individuals to keep applying for bus driver positions throughout the year.

“At this point, we have cut as much as we are comfortable doing and are hoping First Student can keep the driver number at a level to sustain 85 [bus routes]. You eventually get to a place where you can't cut anymore,” he said.