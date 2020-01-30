School bus involved in crash near Lame Deer

A school bus was involved in a crash between Lame Deer and Ashland on Thursday morning, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic on Highway 212 was reduced to a single lane, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The wreck occurred on snowy roads, and the sheriff's office warned of slick roads in southern Rosebud County. According to the sheriff's office social media post, one student, the bus driver, and a bus monitor were "checked out and transported."

It was unclear what school district the bus belonged to. A dispatcher with Rosebud County referred questions to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A phone call transferred to that office was not answered.

Another wreck involving a semi near Busby had closed the westbound lane of Highway 212 at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the department of transportation.

