You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
School bus involved in crash near Lame Deer
breaking topical top story

School bus involved in crash near Lame Deer

Rosebud County school bus crash

A school bus was involved in a wreck on Highway 212 between Ashland and Lame Deer on Thursday morning. 

 Contributed

A school bus was involved in a crash between Lame Deer and Ashland on Thursday morning, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office. 

Traffic on Highway 212 was reduced to a single lane, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. 

The wreck occurred on snowy roads, and the sheriff's office warned of slick roads in southern Rosebud County. According to the sheriff's office social media post, one student, the bus driver, and a bus monitor were "checked out and transported."

It was unclear what school district the bus belonged to. A dispatcher with Rosebud County referred questions to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A phone call transferred to that office was not answered. 

Another wreck involving a semi near Busby had closed the westbound lane of Highway 212 at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the department of transportation. 

0
0
1
11
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News