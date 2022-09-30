 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School District 2 Superintendent Upham to retire at conclusion of schoolyear

Greg Upham

Greg Upham is superintendent of School District 2 in Billings, the largest school district in the state.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Superintendent of Billings area schools, Greg Upham, announced Friday he plans to retire following the end of the 2022-23 school year. In an email sent out to staff and faculty, he stated he remains committed to the work of improving learning and making Billings Public School the best they can be.

Upham has overseen the district since May 2018, following a tenure as Assistant Superintendent in Helena.

Greg Upham email

Email sent to School District 2 faculty by Superintendent Greg Upham announcing his retirement following the 2022-23 schoolyear. 

The resignation comes following a year of controversy that included public backlash to emergency COVID-19 policies and an established school board policy regarding the age-limit of students able to graduate.

This story will be updated. 

