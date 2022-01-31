School kitchens in Billings swap food and make substitutions amidst supply shortages

“A lot of the kids that eat lunch don’t like the lunch, and I think a lot of them are eating just because it is free,” she said.

The district has served eight percent more meals since breakfast and lunch are now free to students for the second year via a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

“I ran low on something so some of the kids had to have chef salads… and they took them and threw them right in the garbage because it’s not what they wanted,” added Iszler.

The district contracts with Sodexo to prepare the meals. They serve nearly 8,000 meals for lunch and around 4,500 meals for breakfast, said Sid Taylor, general manager for Sodexo at Billings public schools.

When schools were shut down and classrooms operated remotely, parents could pick up breakfast or lunch from any school in the district, he said.

While COVID-19 has prompted labor intensive procedures like handing food to students rather than providing self-serve stations, the district is also saving time with better ovens in the schools.