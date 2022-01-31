School kitchens in Billings swap food and make substitutions amidst supply shortages

Billings Public Schools are getting creative in the kitchen this year to feed students as food supply and kitchen staff shortages plague normal operations.
Shortages coming from the district's food supplier, Sysco, “are pretty big," said Bonnie Conway, the district's meals manager. "I want people to know that we are trying our hardest to make sure the kids have good food.”
Conway got a call from one school that had received cereal with nuts, which couldn't be served to their students with allergies. The school had to serve chips for a snack instead.
“We can’t get certain items at certain times, but we always seem to have something,” she said.
Base kitchens are housed in six schools that prepare food for the rest of the district. Managers there are coordinating food substitutions and finding out what schools have food stashed that others could use to provide complete meals.
Schools place orders to the base kitchens and arrangements are made with less than 24 hours notice, said Conway. Like other workplaces, the kitchens are understaffed, she added, pointing to a full printed page of job openings.
And despite efforts to keep kitchens cooking, kids are throwing food away, said Vickie Iszler, a kitchen manager at Meadowlark elementary school.
“A lot of the kids that eat lunch don’t like the lunch, and I think a lot of them are eating just because it is free,” she said.
The district has served eight percent more meals since breakfast and lunch are now free to students for the second year via a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
“I ran low on something so some of the kids had to have chef salads… and they took them and threw them right in the garbage because it’s not what they wanted,” added Iszler.
The district contracts with Sodexo to prepare the meals. They serve nearly 8,000 meals for lunch and around 4,500 meals for breakfast, said Sid Taylor, general manager for Sodexo at Billings public schools.
When schools were shut down and classrooms operated remotely, parents could pick up breakfast or lunch from any school in the district, he said.
While COVID-19 has prompted labor intensive procedures like handing food to students rather than providing self-serve stations, the district is also saving time with better ovens in the schools.
The district has received grant money from the Albertsons grocery chain to upgrade ovens at elementary schools from typical home ovens to convection ovens, so more food is being cooked on site, and closer to lunch time.
“The ovens are a godsend, they really are,” said Iszler.
The district conducted a food waste study published in November, comparing a school with higher income averages and a school with lower income averages among its students’ families. The higher-income school wasted 50% of its food while the lower-income school wasted 28%.
“Studies like these are important because they show what needs to be done to the menu and what sort of education needs to be done in the realm of nutrition,” said Brittany Gage, an intern who conducted the study for the district’s nutrition services department.