School reading program expands by appealing to the race car driver in every kid

A Billings-area reading program for school students expands to six schools this year and more than 1,300 students.

The program called Read Win Race ties reading to motor sports, especially hot rods and drag racing.

“What kid doesn’t love loud, noisy things that shoot fire?” said the program’s Billings founder Dale Sekora, who has been a race car driver for decades.

The program rewards students with various prizes for time spent reading. The top readers win tickets to the Yellowstone Drag Strip in Acton where principals from the winning school race each other. Students are introduced to the program with visits to their school from race car drivers and their hot rods.

During a recent banquet celebrating the success of Read Win Race, Trinity Lutheran School eighth-grade teacher Heidi Renner said the program has been transformative for many of her students. One reluctant reader fell in love with reading after spending enough time with books to win a ticket to the drag strip.

“If you learn to love reading as a child, you will love it all of your life,” she said. Reading is like “having the keys to the kingdom.”

Luke Shelton, superintendent at Elysian schools, said the backbone of education is reading. “It’s sometimes hard to motivate kids to read. This program does that,” he said.

Sekora has acknowledged struggling as a reader his entire life. And, although he’s succeeded in life by most measures, he wonders how much richer his life could be had someone nurtured his reading as a kid. Tying reading to race cars might have worked for him. He recalled an assignment in the first grade in which he was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up. He said a race car driver.

“When I was in first grade, what if someone had introduced me to reading using race cars? How different would my life be?,” he said.

The Read Win Race program is modeled after a program tied to a Colorado drag strip. That program is now in its 26th year and been used by 250 schools and 750,000 students. Called Race to Read in Colorado, the program is now seeing its second generation of readers, said founder Tami Bandimere.

