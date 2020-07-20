School survey: 30% of Billings students may want remote learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Almost one-third of Billings families may prefer that their students participate in remote learning instead of going back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a School District 2 survey.

The survey isn't scientific; it's anonymous and open to the public, and has about 5,800 responses so far.

“It’s just going to provide us some general information to hopefully make some good decisions," SD2 assessment coordinator Roger Dereszynski said.

Billings Public School trustees reviewed the survey and discussed the planned reopening of schools Monday night. The district has yet to release a reopening plan document; Superintendent Greg Upham said that a special meeting is likely next week to review the plan.

Upham previously outlined a plan to assign staff who may be at risk for complications from COVID-19 to remote learning, avoiding asking teachers to do both remote and live teaching.

Some public comments — 24 submitted through the formal written document for the meeting, and greater numbers of unofficial comments on the Facebook video the meeting was streamed on — spoke to the difficulty of parents making a decision before the district formalizes a reopening plan.