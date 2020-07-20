School survey: 30% of Billings students may want remote learning

Almost one-third of Billings families may prefer that their students participate in remote learning instead of going back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a School District 2 survey.
The survey isn't scientific; it's anonymous and open to the public, and has about 5,800 responses so far.
“It’s just going to provide us some general information to hopefully make some good decisions," SD2 assessment coordinator Roger Dereszynski said.
Billings Public School trustees reviewed the survey and discussed the planned reopening of schools Monday night. The district has yet to release a reopening plan document; Superintendent Greg Upham said that a special meeting is likely next week to review the plan.
Upham previously outlined a plan to assign staff who may be at risk for complications from COVID-19 to remote learning, avoiding asking teachers to do both remote and live teaching.
Some public comments — 24 submitted through the formal written document for the meeting, and greater numbers of unofficial comments on the Facebook video the meeting was streamed on — spoke to the difficulty of parents making a decision before the district formalizes a reopening plan.
“Truthfully, how are we supposed to decide what is best for our families with so little detail?” wrote Meagan Heenan.
Some bare bones — subject to change — ideas did come forward about what Upham called "restrictive mode."
- Families will be asked to pick between remote and in-person instruction and commit for the school year.
- Temperature checks at school doors are unlikely, largely because of concerns about bunched-up lines compromising social distancing efforts.
- Students will be grouped into cohorts to avoiding mixing in large numbers and to enable contact tracing.
- No rule will be "zero tolerance." For example, students with breathing problems may not be required to wear a mask.
Trustee Janna Hafer expressed some caution about the one-year time frame for committing to a school model.
“That’s a pretty big commitment,” she said. Upham said that there's not a set timeline for when students and parents have to choose between remote and in-person, but that it needs to be "sooner than later."
“They’re going to need to know," Hafer said. "You’re going to have to have a deadline.”
Upham and other educators also reiterated a common refrain, dating back to the early days of the pandemic — social distancing and schools don't mix well.
Educators overseeing summer school programs described their COVID-19 prevention efforts so far. Kids have adapted well to masks; the youngest have struggled but gotten better.
Another bright spot is communication with parents about doing symptom checks on kids.
“The families have been very observant of that and aware," said Indian Education director Jennifer Smith, whose department is hosting an elementary summer school program.
But social distancing?
“They really struggle trying to stay away from each other,” said Newman Elementary principal Joe Walsh, whose school has hosted two summer school programs. “It’s not malicious, they don’t do it to break the rules... they’re there like magnets together.”
Upham emphasized three major rules that will guide the reopening plan; masking, hand cleaning, and physical distancing and cohorts. He especially focused on masks when talking about social distancing challenges in several parts of school operations.
Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton backed that up.
“There is no risk free option here. In many cases, we have to decide which of those risks we can tolerate,” he said. There's also no magic cure or foolproof preventative measures.
“What we really have is wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask.”
Upham also cautioned that the plan will likely change, citing how plans for high school graduation evolved before the event was held at the Metra.
“In planning, this is how a lot of this walks itself out," he said.
