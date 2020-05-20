School trustees decide not to renew Billings elementary teacher's contract after series of meetings

Rachel Schillreff, president of the local teachers union, the Billings Education Association, continued to question the comprehensiveness and impartiality of the investigation at McKinley.

"I think you’ll find that this is a school that has been divided," she said.

Grimsrud, for the first time in the three meetings about her job, submitted her own public comment. She addressed a comment from a previous meeting that she was offered a transfer, which never happened, she said. And as a non-tenured teacher, she said she had been advised not to request a transfer.

Montana law allows school districts to terminate a teacher's employment without cause before they earn tenure, which happens after three years.

In his lengthy comment, Hall described a rethinking of his role as a trustee in the non-cause, non-renewal hearing. He said that it was not to dig further into the individual recommendation, but ultimately was a question of whether he supported Upham and whether he thought district policies were followed — which he said he did.

