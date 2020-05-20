School trustees decide not to renew Billings elementary teacher's contract after series of meetings

Billings Public School trustees voted to end the employment of a McKinley Elementary teacher Wednesday after two earlier meetings failed to reach a conclusion.
Superintendent Greg Upham first recommended to non-renew Monica Grimsrud, a non-tenured teacher and West High volleyball coach, on April 9. Trustees accepted non-renewal recommendations for three other teachers, but questioned the Grimsrud recommendation.
Several trustees asked at a second meeting on the issue on May 6 about the quality of an investigation into a hostile workplace complaint from a different teacher against McKinley principal Nicole Trahan, and its potential impact on the Grimsrud recommendation. A district investigation cleared Trahan of misconduct, but the local teachers union questioned the report's comprehensiveness and impartiality.
Wednesday's meeting included a notable shift from trustee Russ Hall, who had been critical of the investigation at past meetings.
He said that he wished to issue a "public apology" to Trahan, and now supported firing Grimsrud.
“I am sick about my comment's line of questioning," he said. “My remarks were wholly inappropriate. I feel (Trahan's) name was dragged through the mud, and I would take back my words if I could.”
However, trustees Scott McCullough and Tanya Ludwig still opposed firing Grimsrud.
McCullough, a former local teachers union president, said he'd heard from staffers at McKinley who supported Trahan and staff who had concerns.
That kind of division in a school, he said, "is deep, and it is destructive," explaining his no vote.
Public comment came in to the virtual meeting from supporters of Grimsrud and of Trahan. Mary Burkholder, a former trustee who then went by Mary Jo Fox, continued her support for Grimsrud, calling the school district's investigation into Trahan "a farce."
Annie Douglas, a teacher at McKinley, said she had no information on the Grimsrud issue, but offered support for Trahan.
“She brought fresh new ideas and the enthusiasm to create the structure and programs that we needed,” Douglas wrote, calling Trahan "an exceptional principal."
Rachel Schillreff, president of the local teachers union, the Billings Education Association, continued to question the comprehensiveness and impartiality of the investigation at McKinley.
"I think you’ll find that this is a school that has been divided," she said.
Grimsrud, for the first time in the three meetings about her job, submitted her own public comment. She addressed a comment from a previous meeting that she was offered a transfer, which never happened, she said. And as a non-tenured teacher, she said she had been advised not to request a transfer.
Montana law allows school districts to terminate a teacher's employment without cause before they earn tenure, which happens after three years.
In his lengthy comment, Hall described a rethinking of his role as a trustee in the non-cause, non-renewal hearing. He said that it was not to dig further into the individual recommendation, but ultimately was a question of whether he supported Upham and whether he thought district policies were followed — which he said he did.
