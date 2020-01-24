The MSU Billings Science Expo, sponsored by Billings Clinic, will hold the annual Science Expo Kick-off event this from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Glacier room of the Student Union Building on the MSU Billings campus.
The free workshop is open to students in first through 12th grades, as well as parents and teachers. Participants can learn how to be prepared for future science fairs and learn about science fair projects from knowledgeable experts in the field.
The 32nd annual MSU Billings Science Expo will take place Friday-Saturday, April 24-25, on the MSU Billings campus. The expo is free and open to youth from across the region.