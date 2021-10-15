SCL Health announces new St. Vincent Healthcare president

SCL Health today announced that Jen Alderfer has been named president of the Montana Region and St. Vincent Healthcare.

Alderfer was selected for this role following a national search process and was chosen as the top candidate based on feedback from Montana Regional Board members, medical staff, and local and system leaders. Alderfer will assume her new role in Montana on Monday Nov. 29.

Alderfer is no stranger to SCL Health. She has been a leader at SCL Health for more than four years, serving as both the President of Good Samaritan Medical Center and as the Transformation Officer for SCL Health. “Jen has had great success leading the Good Samaritan team and our entire system in operational and quality improvements,” said Mark Korth, executive vice president and chief operating officer of SCL Health in a press release. “We are fortunate to have Jen’s strong experience and expertise in the Montana Region, and we look forward to continuing to advance our shared vision for the future of SCL Health Montana together.”