SCL Health doctor recovers after COVID-19 hospitalization; undergoes lung testing

The next day on Nov. 19, he woke up unable to catch his breath. He was admitted into St. Vincent Healthcare where his oxygen saturation levels sat at around 80%. An X-ray of his chest showed pneumonia had formed in both of his lungs.

Three days later, his oxygen levels dropped to 67%, resulting in Zelka having to use about 60 liters of heated high-flow oxygen. Zelka likened the oxygen’s flow to the air pressure of a tire air compressor.

His oxygen levels hovered around 90%, but only if he stayed very still. Nurses helped him lie on his stomach, which helps with air and blood flow.

“I spent the next four or five days on that high flow,” Zelka said. “I was pretty much a prisoner in a bed.”

As time passed he was finally able to stand and walk. Now months later, he’s able to exercise.

As a physician, he anticipated needing the heated high-flow oxygen. He also knew that if the high-flow oxygen didn’t help, he’d be put on a Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure, or BiPAP, machine. This machine delivers pressurized air that helps open the lungs. If that didn’t work, a ventilator would’ve been next.

“I was this close,” Zelka said.