SCL Health to merge with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare

“SCL Health and Intermountain are pursuing our merger from positions of strength,” said Lydia Jumonville, president and CEO of SCL Health. “We are two individually strong health systems that are seeking to increase care quality, accessibility, and affordability. We will advance our missions and better serve the entire region together.”

Both leaders reiterated that it is an extremely busy time for everyone in health care, especially given the resurgence of COVID-19. As the merger moves forward, the organizations will continue to focus on caregiver and patient well-being as a top priority.

“St. Vincent remains deeply committed to our mission of bringing the best patient care to the people of Montana and Wyoming,” said Michael Skehan, interim president of St. Vincent Healthcare. “Our partnership with Intermountain Healthcare began over five years ago through the development of our pediatric specialty and surgical programs, which continues to bring expert specialists and surgeons to our patients right here at St. Vincent. The merging of our two organizations is an opportunity for us to further our mission. We will have greater access to more resources and specialties for our local communities while preserving our Catholic identity and maintaining our legacy.”