Sculptor and artist Renee Audette dusts off large-scale works for retrospective

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ArtWalk is now spread throughout the month of December, featuring 16 locations. The month-long event is a concession to the typical one-night affair that brings many people downtown to browse art and holiday-themed work by regional artists.

On Friday on Minnesota Avenue, Kirks' Grocery is hosting an opening reception for a retrospective of Renee Audette's works, including several large-scale sculptures she created while in residency at Helena's Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts.

Audette, who lives in Billings, spent two years in residency in Helena from 2007 to 2009. When pulling these ceramic sculptures from storage after more than a decade, Audette said she had a renewed excitement for the pieces.

“It’s nice for me as an artist to put things away and unearth them … You look at something for too long, and you’re like, ‘What is this thing I made and what does it mean and why do I do this?’ You’re too close to it.”

The works feature intriguing female characters based on psychological and emotional feelings, Audette said. Using a slip-cast method, the ceramic sculptures were created from plaster molds and hand assembled with intricate detail. There’s a whimsy and a playfulness to them, but something isn’t quite right.