Sculptor and artist Renee Audette dusts off large-scale works for retrospective

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ArtWalk is now spread throughout the month of December, featuring 16 locations. The month-long event is a concession to the typical one-night affair that brings many people downtown to browse art and holiday-themed work by regional artists.
On Friday on Minnesota Avenue, Kirks' Grocery is hosting an opening reception for a retrospective of Renee Audette's works, including several large-scale sculptures she created while in residency at Helena's Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts.
Audette, who lives in Billings, spent two years in residency in Helena from 2007 to 2009. When pulling these ceramic sculptures from storage after more than a decade, Audette said she had a renewed excitement for the pieces.
“It’s nice for me as an artist to put things away and unearth them … You look at something for too long, and you’re like, ‘What is this thing I made and what does it mean and why do I do this?’ You’re too close to it.”
The works feature intriguing female characters based on psychological and emotional feelings, Audette said. Using a slip-cast method, the ceramic sculptures were created from plaster molds and hand assembled with intricate detail. There’s a whimsy and a playfulness to them, but something isn’t quite right.
“I really love those binaries and that kind of dichotomy and drawing attention to the conflict,” said Audette. “That’s what interests me is those contradictions.”
Each female archetypes embodies ideas of body image and conventions of womanhood in child-like characters surrounded by fanciful elements. The works — a cake made of kittens, a child leapfrogging with ducks that could have walked off the page of a Dr. Seuss book, another in a bathtub filled with blue cats, yet another in a bathing costume surrounded by flocked pink rabbits — are sweet with an otherworldly oddness that makes the viewer slightly uncomfortable.
“I was trying to incorporate these elements of cuteness and prettiness and then resting that up against this darker, almost uncomfortable or vaguely sinister feelings about these issues,” said Audette.
Smaller works include paintings with wide-eyed characters, three-dimensional canvases with doll and animal figures, and delightful porcelain sculptures assembled from broken bits of other ceramic works.
“Just because something is broken doesn’t mean it can’t be put back together in a different way that works,” said Audette, who uses found materials to create something new that is “neither more nor less valuable, but is different.”
The retrospective brings works from Audette's basement, as well as newer pieces created during her year-long residency at the Yellowstone Art Museum in 2018 to current works, though Audette said she hasn’t been very productive during the pandemic.
“I have not found it to be very creatively inspiring for me. I had a big chunk of time where I couldn’t work and couldn’t leave my house, and it would have been perfect to get a bunch of stuff done, and guess what, it didn’t happen.”
Audette views the retrospective as good timing. “I think it’s going to help me a lot, and hopefully I’ll get back to it.”
The exhibit coincides with a winter group show featuring regional artists Terry Karson, Sandy Dvarishkis, Gary Halsten and Marla Goodman. On Friday, Kirks' will be open from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. and works can also be viewed by appointment.
If you go
All exhibitions during the December ArtWalk are available for viewing during gallery hours or by scheduling an appointment. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, visit www.artwalkbillings.com.
Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., features two exhibits, including a retrospective of works by Renee Audette and a winter group show with works by gallery artists Sandy Dvarshkis, Gary Halsten, Terry Karson, Marla Goodman, and Keith Martinez. Exhibits open on Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. Kirks' is open Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. Online at kirksgrocery.com and on Facebook@kirksgrocery.
Photos: Renee Audette restrospective at Kirks'
