SD2 board gets earful from supporters of special-needs student

Emily Pennington, the 18-year-old Billings student at the center of a school district policy controversy, drew a standing ovation Thursday evening during a special meeting of the school board.

More than 200 people attended the meeting in the Lincoln Center auditorium, and more than 1,200 others watched it online.

The sometimes raucous meeting was hastily called earlier this week following widespread community outcry over a district policy that would prevent Emily from attending another year of school and graduating with her classmates.

Emily, who has Down syndrome, is a special-needs student at West High School where she is a cheerleader and is active in numerous community and church programs. Under current School District 2 policy, she would age out of school when she turns 19 in July.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Emily stood and addressed the panel of school board members and district officials.

“I would like to move on, to have my normal life, and to graduate with my class in 2023,” she said. “I like to be in high school because I like to cheer at games, be with my friends, and to learn new things to help me become an adult.”

School board chair Greta Besch Moen opened the meeting by saying the controversy had generated threats to board members and messages with foul language. School officials have largely been unable to address Emily's concerns specifically because of privacy laws, she said.

"There are two sides to every story and one side cannot defend itself because it is prevented by law," she said, adding that the meeting was for information-gathering purposes only.

Her remarks were interrupted several times by outbursts from the crowd.

"How can you not take our questions?," one man shouted.

"You work for us," another person shouted.

Throughout the meeting, the crowd occasionally cheered and jeered comments from board members and officials.

Emily's mother, Jana Pennington, said she had been trying since October to get district officials to formally consider her request to have Emily attend another year. It wasn't until her request failed to make it onto the board's regular meeting agenda that she published a Facebook post detailing her family's dilemma.

The post immediately went viral, generating thousands of comments and more than 400 emails to the board supporting Emily.

The controversy comes at a tricky time for the district. For the first time in seven years, four of the school board's trustee elections in May are contested. On that May ballot, the district is also seeking a $1.5 million levy. In 2019, voters in the district passed a levy for the first time in 12 years.

The age-out policy

At issue is a district policy that prohibits the enrollment of students who turn 19 by Sept. 10 in the school year in question. Emily turns 19 about two months before the deadline.

A new Montana law, House Bill 233, allows for state funding of certain special-needs students past age 19, but doesn't mandate that school districts apply the law.

Emily faces aging out because she repeated kindergarten. Her parents had her repeat kindergarten because she had numerous serious health conditions and medical operations as a child, including open heart surgery, a seizure disorder and leukemia. At one point, she spent six months in a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City.

On Monday, SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham sent the Penningtons a strongly-worded letter about why he doesn’t support an exception for Emily.

The family had been aware for at least 12 years that their "decision to have Emily repeat kindergarten will cause her to age out before her fourth year of high school is completed," he wrote.

The cost to the district

When HB 233 was passed last summer, the state's Office of Public Instruction estimated about 23 students would qualify statewide for the additional funding, costing the state approximately $136,000.

Upham earlier this week described that state estimate as "woefully low."

In SD2 alone, as many as 17 students would qualify in the 2021-'22 school year, district officials said during the Thursday meeting. As the number of students accumulated over the years, the total could be 62 students by the 2024-'25 school year. Even with the state's funding, the cost of extending the education of that many students could leave SD2 with a deficit of $1.12 million annually, officials said.

The district could raise that money with a permissive levy, which doesn't have to be approved by voters.

"Whatever the costs, taxpayers need to understand that the cost would shift to them," said board member Mike Leo.

Pre-meeting rally

Before the board meeting, a large group of supporters gathered in front of Lincoln Center.

Emily's parents, James and Jana Pennington, climbed atop a flat-bed truck to address a group.

James Pennington said after his wife was ignored by the board during the last few months, the family decided they were "going scorched earth" on Emily's behalf.

"Seeing just how unhappy [Jana] was, I felt so bad for the board members, and for School District 2, that she got pushed that far," he said. "And it has been a train wreck ever since for them."

Jana Pennington thanked supporters for spreading the word about Emily and became emotional several times.

“We love you, Emily loves you, and we all appreciate the time sacrificed, petitions signed, and money that you have freely given on her behalf," she said.

“May god bless you and all of your efforts to do the right thing on behalf of an 18-year-old girl with Down syndrome who can’t stand up for herself," she continued.

Sen. Daines weighs in

Among Emily’s supporters is Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines. He wrote a letter to trustees Thursday requesting that they promptly amend the district’s policy to allow Emily to attend another year and graduate.

“I am a steadfast supporter of local control but have been moved to write given the circumstances of this case, and as a matter of principle,” he wrote the board. “Emily should have the opportunity to graduate from Billings West with her classmates.”

Daines called the school district’s policy “antiquated,” and said it “does not appear to reflect the immediate needs of your community.”

'Exactly the type of student'

In response to the controversy surrounding SD2's age-out policy, 32 Montana senators and representatives — including one of the HB 233's main sponsors, signed a letter addressed to board chairperson Besch-Moen and the trustees. The state lawmakers highlighted 2021's passage of HB 233 which allows schools to receive state funding for special-needs students between the ages of 19 and 21 who fit certain criteria.

In the case of Emily Pennington, the letter points out she is "exactly the type of student who this legislation was designed to benefit."

The letter points out that the new law was written using the word "may" rather than "shall" to preserve local control.

"Many legislators have experience and background as educators and/or school board members," the lawmakers wrote. "Legislators respect local control. HB 233 leaves it up to individual school districts to do the right thing for their students. Doing the right thing is what we are requesting of you now."

State OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen expressed her support for local control.

“This is a large issue that has reached me from the federal government. So they’re inquiring,” she said. “I agree with local control, but I’m also questioning, as a legislator of 12 years, that a policy may be trumping state law.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0