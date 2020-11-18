SD2 COVID-19 report: Big week-to-week changes for individual schools

The vast majority of school leaders believe they've mostly prevented the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings, but several have raised concerns about wider community spread.

Some officials have also raised concerns about the possibility of undocumented asymptomatic spread in schools, which public health officials have acknowledged is possible.

Upham has said that several schools have been stressed by staffing shortages — to the point that principals have been covering classrooms — but haven't hit a tipping point. There's no immediate plan to close buildings.

"Right now, the plan is to stay the course with schools," Upham said in a video posted to the district's Facebook page Tuesday.