SD2 COVID-19 report: Big week-to-week changes for individual schools

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Montana, one of the clearest takeaways from Billings Public Schools' COVID-19 report is how positive cases and quarantines can vary significantly from week-to-week in individual schools.
Broadwater Elementary, which had quarantined only 19 students total through October, had 32 students quarantined during the first week of November. Newman Elementary also more than doubled student quarantines during November.
At West High, where 114 students were quarantined in the last week of October, only 23 were quarantined in the first week of November.
The data in the report provides a backdated snapshot, showing positive case and quarantine numbers among students and staff for each school from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7. No data after that date is included.
It's the third version of the report that district officials have released, and the second with quarantine figures.
In yet another sign of how quickly things can change at any one school, Superintendent Greg Upham said during Monday's school board meeting that he was "concerned" about current positive cases and quarantines at West.
Students and staff across the district recorded fewer positive cases than in any week across the last month, with 35 among students and 14 among staff.
Yet, overall student quarantines increased, hitting their highest level during the last month, at 467 students and 34 staff. That could be a product of a new CDC definition of close contacts that was expected to expand how many people would be required to quarantine.
Upham said during Monday's board meeting that several elementary classrooms have had to switch to online-only learning because of quarantines. It's unclear if those classrooms were reflected in the report.
There was a significant increase in elementary school student quarantines, rising to 209 from 141 the previous week.
Positives and quarantine numbers among school staff have become increasingly important for Montana schools' in-person operations as the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase around the state.
Districts like Canyon Creek and Elysian have had to temporarily shut buildings because of positives and quarantines among staff; Hardin made a similar move because of high numbers among both staff and students, though the district reopened buildings this week.
The vast majority of school leaders believe they've mostly prevented the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings, but several have raised concerns about wider community spread.
Some officials have also raised concerns about the possibility of undocumented asymptomatic spread in schools, which public health officials have acknowledged is possible.
Upham has said that several schools have been stressed by staffing shortages — to the point that principals have been covering classrooms — but haven't hit a tipping point. There's no immediate plan to close buildings.
"Right now, the plan is to stay the course with schools," Upham said in a video posted to the district's Facebook page Tuesday.
