Billings School District 2 has created a new position in response to growing needs for safety and communication across its schools.

Former Billings Police officer Jeremy House was announced as the district’s first safety coordinator during last month’s regular board of trustees meeting following their approval of the new position in January. He began work Monday, marking the first full-time position of its kind in any Montana school district.

The development of the new position has been discussed by the board over the past year, with a safety committee forming last summer to explore school safety improvements. It was agreed that a new position was needed to establish a culture within the district and community prioritizing safety.

“Very excited to move forward with this and start talking with staff, the faculty and students and get a plan of action going on what direction we want to go with the safety,” he told the board.

House retired last year after 30 years with the Billings Police Department in various positions including assistant police chief. He’s also served as a DNRC wildland firefighter over the past five summers and is currently a volunteer firefighter with the Fuego Volunteer Fire Company. His responsibilities with the school district will include creating and overseeing safety protocols and improving emergency preparedness.

The position is an entry-level administrative role and intended to be for 12 months per year due to the amount of training that will likely take place over the summer and with incoming new staff. The salary comes from the district's general fund, but multiple grant opportunities were identified to assist in funding when researching the feasibility of the position.

Prior to the coordinator position, school safety duties were assigned to the district’s activities director that proved to be too much additional work. School resource officers are currently assigned to each of SD2’s high schools and career center and its six middle schools. One officer serves for all its elementary schools.

In addition to any needed security and law enforcement at the schools, SROs work with students and faculty to provide counseling, mentoring and education to prevent potential incidents.

Along with supplementing this work, House will provide updates and maintain communication with school staff, police and administration during emergency situations. The hope expressed by the board is that he will also be able to meet with the public to answer any questions and work in collaboration with community volunteers.

During the meeting, Superintendent Greg Upham said one of the areas the district could improve regarding school safety was effectively debriefing staff and faculty following emergency situations like a school lockdown.

He added that, since SD2 is the largest district in the state and the first to hire a coordinator, they would need to establish a model that other districts could look to going forward.

“This position needs to be in the forefront in our state…We need to be at the forefront of carrying the message forward about not only building safety, but social and emotional safety and what that means,” Upham said.

House said one of the first things he would implement is a peer-support group model similar to what is used currently in the police department, citing the mental health benefits for those involved in an emergency incident.

"When they come out of there, they say, 'thank you' because it helps them so much," he said. "And I think we should implement that here...peer support training so if we go through lockdown or some type of incident, the teachers, the faculty or whomever have someone to go to and speak with."

The position comes following an increased need for public school safety across the country in recent decades. Similar positions have become popularized in other state school districts, university campuses and other organizations.

This year, the district’s high schools have gone into lockdowns as precautionary measures in response to drug overdoses, shooting threats found by students and a statewide swatting call.

Following a fight that broke out at a Riverside Middle School dance last month, SRO Sergeant Matthew Chaney told the board there would be an increased police presence at all events going forward. Upham added that Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito has increased the number of charges filed against students behind the recent shooting threats, which impact the severity of the schools' punishment of the students.

Regarding the current procedure with charging or disciplining students, Upham explained that they are not allowed, by law, to publicly discuss specific student discipline and that multiple factors play into how each case is handled.

In the case of a student arrest linked to a shooting threat in November, Chaney explained it immediately qualified as a felony charge rather than a misdemeanor due to its direction against an entire school.

“But when you make a smart comment on TikTok towards one person that’s taken the wrong way, your intent wasn’t to harass or intimidate an entire community,” Billings SRO Sergeant Matthew Chaney said.

With the addition of House, trustees also hope is that he will relay these procedures and explanations to community members unaware of the current process. Board trustee Jennifer Hoffman thanked the officers for the discussion at the meeting, noting parents who have expressed concerns over a lack of information or response to recent events.

“It’s one I don’t feel like we have often enough and, unfortunately, I feel like we need to have it more frequently because we have a lot of parents in the community who think nothing happens,” she said.