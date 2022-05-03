SD2 mill levy tanks while incumbents mostly keep school board seats

It appears voters have roundly rejected the $1.5 million mill levy Billings Public Schools was seeking for its high school district

Initial results Tuesday night from the Yellowstone County Elections Office show the levy failing 12,712 votes in support to 21,671 against or 36.72% to 62.6%.

The $1.5 million was sought by the high school district to fund the expansion and modernization of the career technical education space at Senior High School, among other career pathway costs. Billings Public Schools is technically two districts, elementary and high school.

Montana funds public schools at roughly 80% of their budgets, requiring local voters to make up the additional 20% through annual mill levy elections. Not every school district opts to go to voters every year.

SD2 last sought a high school levy in 2019, which voters approved — the first time that had happened for the high school district in 12 years.

BPS has been more successful passing levies for the elementary school district.

Also on the ballot were contested races for four seats on the SD2 school board. In early results, two of the three incumbents running will hold onto their seats and three of the four change candidates, running on a platform of parental rights, appear to have lost.

In early results Tuesday night, candidates Teresa Larsen led Shannon Johnson. The two were running for the open seat in District 3 being vacated by Greta Besch Moen, who chose not to seek reelection this year.

Larsen was leading Johnson 2,393 votes to 2,314 or 47.9% to 46.32%.

In the District 4 race, incumbent Zach Terakedis was leading his challenger Chad Nelson 1,627 votes to 1,541 votes or 48.31% to 45.75%.

In the board's only three-way race, District 5's incumbent Scott McCulloch was leading challengers Kristen Gilfeather and Kayla Ladson by a small margin. McCulloch had 1,860 votes or 43.96%, Gilfeather followed with 1,817 votes or 42.94% and Ladson received 293 or 6.93%.

The night's closest race is divided by two votes and will likely trigger a recount. Challenger John VonLangen led incumbent Brian Yates for the District 7 seat, 2,568 votes to 2,566 votes or 45.25% to 45.22%.

Yellowstone County election policy requires a recount for races closer than one quarter of a percentage point or within 10 votes.

