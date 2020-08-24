SD2 opens schools with less pomp and more circumstance

Carter Huber, a sixth grader, was disappointed after hearing that students wouldn't be using lockers. However, he was looking forward to not only seeing old friends, but making new ones.

That social urge has been something that administrators in Billings have repeatedly pointed to when recapping summer school programs that met in person following the spring closure of school buildings.

Zoey Harr, a sixth grader, felt the same way. She and other students hugged friends and chatted animatedly while waiting to enter school. Her first question of a teacher once inside the building wasn't about the novel coronavirus — she merely needed to be pointed toward her classroom.

A higher proportion of Riverside students opted for remote learning than most schools in the district, about one-third of the school's almost 600 kids. That included a large group of eighth graders, Talafuse said.

About 80 students didn't have their either-or form filled out at all; the school gathered those students in a different pod in the library, but Talafuse said that they were scheduled into in-person classes.