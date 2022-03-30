SD2 superintendent tells family of special-needs student district can't enroll her another year

In a strongly-worded letter this week to the Billings parents of a special-needs West High student, school Superintendent Greg Upham said the district cannot grant a waiver that would allow the girl to continue attending after she turns 19.

The parents of the girl, who has Down syndrome, have petitioned to have the school board extend her education at West High School and allow her to graduate with her classmates.

District policy prohibits enrolling students for another year who would turn 19 by Sept. 10 of the previous school year. The student, Emily Pennington, is a junior and will turn 19 in July, about two months before the deadline.

“The policy does not allow exception or waiver of this denial of enrollment,” Upham wrote in a Monday letter to Emily’s mother, Jana Pennington.

Emily faces aging out because she repeated kindergarten. Her parents held her back because she had numerous serious health conditions and medical operations as a child, including open heart surgery, a seizure disorder and leukemia. At one point, she spent six months in a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City.

“She could have died from any one of those three things,” Jana Pennington said Wednesday. “By the time she got to kindergarten, she had missed so much, she just needed another year to catch up. It wasn’t her fault she needed more time.”

Why Emily was held back isn't a factor in the district's position, Upham argues.

“You have been aware since your daughter’s first IEP (Individualized Educational Plan) meeting in April of 2010, when she was in kindergarten, that your family’s decision to have her repeat kindergarten will cause her to age out before her fourth year of high school is completed,” he wrote in the letter.

IEPs are developed through collaboration of parents or guardians and school officials to ensure the needs of a child needing special education are met. The plans are typically reviewed regularly to make sure the child’s education is on track.

In the letter, Upham goes on to tell the mother that the district’s age-out policy “was discussed repeatedly over the course of your daughter’s education,” including in 2016 when the family was given the option to advance Emily ahead one year.

“Your family made the decision to reject the district’s recommendation to advance your daughter forward a year,” Upham wrote.

In a separate interview with The Gazette, Upham said the board cannot take action on Emily’s situation until it looks at the district's policy 2050 in conjunction with a revised state law passed as House Bill 233.

With HB 233, a state law was amended last summer to offer funding allowing school districts to extend high school education for special-needs students up to age 21.

But Pennington may be the first student to qualify for the funding, or at least the first to challenge the board under the new law.

A fiscal analysis within the bill shows that about 23 students statewide may qualify for such additional funding, according to the state Office of Public Instruction. That would come at a cost to the state of approximately $136,000, the fiscal note suggested.

The district is currently tallying how many students would qualify in School District 2.

“We’re saying that that (23 students statewide estimate) is woefully low. As we do our review right now, we’ll have more than what the state even said for the entire state,” Upham said.

The new law, however, does allow districts to stick to their existing age-out policies if they choose.

Or, the district can amend their policies to allow for engaging the state money, said HB 233 sponsor, Fred Anderson, a Republican Legislator from Great Falls.

“Montana is a local-control state. Local boards and governments have tremendous authority to change policy,” Anderson said Wednesday. “A district changing its own policy is its prerogative. This law is not a mandate. It’s an opportunity for districts.”

Jana Pennington said she has been striving since October to get the school district and board to consider allowing Emily to remain at West High another year and graduate. After the issue failed to be added to a board meeting agenda, Pennington decided to take the matter public with a Facebook post about the family’s plight that immediately went viral. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 400 emails supporting Emily had been submitted to the school board, some from out of state.

In response to the enormous community outcry over the controversy, the school board called a special meeting for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th Street. During the meeting, the board will examine the district’s policy, and the state law allowing for funding. The board is unlikely to make a decision on the policy, but will take public comment.

Emily has been active throughout her school years and recently has been participating on West High’s cheer squad. She also sometimes works at her mother’s boutique in Billings and participates in numerous community and church projects.

“We won’t be the only district that has to go through this,” Upham said. “I’m sure they’ll be watching us and how the decisions are made, and how to navigate this.”

