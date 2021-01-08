SD2's March pandemic shutdown may not have hurt ACT test scores

Scores on the PreACT and ACT standardized tests that Billings high school students took in October showed little impact from schools being shut down in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the average ACT score in the school district was 19.6; last year, the score was 19.5. The highest students can score on the ACT is 36.

Those scores are recorded with a small asterisk. The ACT is the state's default high school assessment test and is given to juniors every spring. The PreACT is given to sophomores at the same time.

Schools shut down in March due to the pandemic, so the standardized tests were postponed to the fall. That meant those juniors who would have taken the ACT in March instead took the test in October as seniors.

Similarly, sophomores who would have taken the PreACT in March ended up taking it in October as juniors.

When broken down by category, Senior High was the only school to see gains in each subject. Skyview High lost some ground in English but saw moderate gains in math, reading and science. West High saw scores dip in math and reading and saw a bump in science and English.