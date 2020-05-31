Search and rescue groups looking north of West Yellowstone for missing man with dementia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gallatin County Search and Rescue on Sunday continued to search in the Tepee Creek area north of West Yellowstone for a missing man who has dementia.

The man was identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office as 69-year-old Bozeman resident David Cole and his last known location was about 10 miles north of West Yellowstone.

Cole is the brother of Bill Cole, the mayor of Billings.

David Cole's vehicle was found stuck and running on Tepee Creek Road. Volunteers began looking for him Saturday evening on foot and with ATVs.

The search was aided until early Sunday morning by helicopters from Lifeflight Network and Two Bear Air rescue.

On Sunday, four dog teams joined foot searchers as the effort to find Cole continued.

Cole could be wearing a blue/black plaid shirt and jeans. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release on social media Sunday about the search effort.

"It's possible he could have abandoned his car, walked out to the highway, and been given a ride," the sheriff's office press release says.

Anyone with information about Cole is asked to call the West Yellowstone Police Department at 406-646-7600.

