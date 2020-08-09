Search began Saturday after report of gun pointed at people, shots fired north of West Yellowstone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 40 personnel from eight law enforcement agencies searched Saturday for a man last seen driving a silver pickup truck after he reportedly pointed a handgun at people and then fired multiple shots into the ground in the Whiskey Bay area north of West Yellowstone.

The man was described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s who was last seen driving a silver Toyota pickup with Texas license plates and a silver topper, according to a social media post published late Saturday night by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and signed by Sheriff Brian Gootkin.

The man had yet to be identified Saturday night. Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description provided by the sheriff's office is asked to call 911 immediately. "DO NOT attempt to make contact," Gootkin wrote. "This person is considered armed and dangerous.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office received a report of the shooting incident at 4:27 p.m. The social media post describing the incident and suspect ended with the assurance that updates will be provided as information is confirmed.

Sunday morning by 11 a.m. the sheriff's office's had yet to publish any additional updates about the incident on its Facebook page.

