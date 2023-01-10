Search continues into second day for missing Billings woman

Rescuers used tracking dogs and drones on Tuesday to help in the second day of searching for a missing 77-year-old woman on the far west end of Billings.

Sherri Richterich, who has dementia, walked away from her home some time Sunday night. Although her memory has been failing her for some time, she often goes on long walks and normally returns safely, said family members.

On Monday, searchers found Richterich’s coat in the area north of the interstate near 56th St. West, but by Tuesday afternoon had found no other sign of her.

The Yellowstone County Search and Rescue team searched until well into evening Monday and then again at first light Tuesday morning, said Sheriff’s Capt. Dan Paris.

Sheriff Mike Linder spent much of the last two days searching from the air in the department’s helicopter.

Dozens of volunteers, including members of Richterich’s family, have joined in the search, organized by sheriff’s department personnel into teams.

“We’ve got them working outward in every direction of the compass, going property to property,” said Paris. “We’re making sure we’re not missing anything.”

Although Monday night’s temperatures sank below freezing, there’s still hope Richterich can be found in good health.

“Hopefully, she’s in some warm barn somewhere and we’ll find her safe,” said a neighbor who joined in the search.

Richterich’s husband was seriously injured while hunting for Sherri Tuesday morning. He apparently slipped on some ice and hit his head and was taken to the hospital, said Sherri’s great-niece Dawn Watt.

Watt runs a catering business, 3 Bella Donnas, and drove her food truck to the sheriff’s command post on Green Acres Drive just off Frontage Road. She was serving hot dogs, chips, donuts and hot coffee to volunteers.

“If I have to stay out here all night to get breakfast ready for everyone, I will,” she said.

Even though her great-aunt Sherri had been struggling with dementia, she was fine being cared for at home, Watt said.

“Everything was OK, until this,” she said.

While many of the volunteers in the search parties were family, friends and neighbors of Richterich, a good number were strangers, like Max Peever who read about the search in the newspaper and decided to pitch in.

He spent most of Tuesday checking a marshy area choked with cattails in the area around South 56th Street West.

“We’re hoping, hoping, and praying she’ll be found before another freezing night,” he said Tuesday afternoon.

Peever said he had gotten wet in the marsh and that his feet were cold.

“But, nothing like what she’s probably going through. My heart just aches for her and her family,” he said.

Peever’s partner, Susan Askly, found nothing unusual about strangers pitching in on the search.

“That’s what we do, isn’t it. We search for each other when we get lost,” she said.