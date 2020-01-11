Search and rescue teams with dogs widened their search on Saturday for 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid who has been missing for more than a week, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.
Crews widened their search about two or three miles at the eastbound rest area at mile marker 474 off of Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin, according to Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair. Selena Not Afraid was last seen at the rest stop at 2 p.m. New Year's Day.
"That's what they're doing. The dogs allow us to search wider and farther," Big Hair said. He said that crews will continue their search on Monday.
On Friday, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office and the FBI requested that anyone who drove along Interstate 90 in the hours that Selena Not Afraid went missing to contact law enforcement. An FBI child abduction team was called in to assist law enforcement on Tuesday.
The FBI also issued a BOLO, which stands for "be on the lookout," after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Selena was last seen at the rest stop area off of I-90 and reportedly walked away from the rest stop after the people who were giving her a ride to Hardin drove off and left her and another woman at the rest area.
Selena was last seen wearing a black coat, grey sweater, blue jeans and grey ankle boots. She was not dressed for weather conditions. She's 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
She also has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger.
Anyone with information on Selena is asked to call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office tip line at 406-665-9800, or the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center at 406-444-1330, or email dojintel@mt.gov.