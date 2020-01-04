The search for a missing 16-year-old Hardin girl continued for a fourth day on Saturday, with Big Horn County officials planning to expand the search into the Arrow Creek area north of Interstate 90.
Selena Shelley Faye Not Afraid was last seen at the eastbound I-90 rest area between Billings and Hardin near mile marker 474 near the Fly Creek Exit at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
A search for the girl began Wednesday evening, and a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory was issued for the Hardin High School junior at about 9:30 p.m. that night. By Thursday cars lined the rest stop, and searchers on ATVs, on foot and on horseback searched fields south and east of the rest area in a 3- to 4-mile area.
Efforts to search the area around the rest stop were redoubled Friday and again on Saturday morning, Bighorn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair said Saturday. However, Big Hair has no intention of suspending the search and wants to expand it.
Big Hair said that helicopters and drones have combed through the area near the rest stop, too. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has also stepped up to help.
For now, the search has been expanded to the Arrow Creek area just north of where Selena was last seen. Big Hair said that he wasn't sure she would be found near the rest stop after four days of searching.
"Right now we're going to search over in the Arrow Creek area. We had a report of concern in the area over there, and we went over there last night, but it was dark," Big Hair said Saturday afternoon. "That's the plan for the volunteers. That's what they're waiting for."
Both Big Horn County detectives and the Billings Police Department are investigating the circumstances of Selena's disappearance, which Sheriff Big Hair said Friday were "beginning to look suspicious." Detectives are still working to interview those who may have seen her last and retrace her steps in Billings, he said.
Big Hair said Saturday that several people reported seeing Selena in different areas in Billings. Detectives are following up with witnesses and businesses to see if she can be found on security surveillance footage.
You have free articles remaining.
"Any report that comes in, we're following up on it," Big Hair said.
Selena was supposedly last seen driving from Billings to Hardin in a van with five adults — two men and three women — on Wednesday. Selena was the only youth in the van, Big Hair said. She had been in Billings for a New Year's Eve party and gotten a ride the next day.
On the way to Hardin their van broke down at the rest area, Big Hair said. Selena and a woman got out while the driver worked to start the van, according to the missing person's report.
When the van restarted, the driver was worried it would break down again and drove off without the girls. According to Big Hair, the woman with Selena had asked the driver to wait.
A relative of the driver was apparently 10 to 15 minutes behind them and would pick them up at the rest stop. However, when the relative arrived, only the woman was at the rest stop. She told officers Selena had walked off into a nearby field. She was last seen around 2 p.m.
The van has been impounded and searched. Detectives found nothing suspicious inside, Big Hair said Friday. Big Hair declined to speculate, but said it was possible Selena was picked up by somebody driving along I-90 or Highway 87.
Over 100 people have helped search for Selena, with participants and businesses donating catered food and water for search party volunteers on Saturday.
"We really appreciate it," Big Hair said.
Anyone with information on Selena is asked to call Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780 or call 911.