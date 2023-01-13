 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Search for missing Billings woman moves into fifth day with trained dogs

  • 0

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office has brought in specially trained dogs from out of state to help in the search for an elderly woman who has been missing since Sunday night.

Day five of the search began Friday morning with numerous volunteers joining searchers from the Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater county sheriff's offices.

The missing woman, 77-year-old Sherri Richterich, has dementia.

On Monday, searchers found her jacket near 56th Street West and the interstate, not far from her home on Green Acres Drive but in the following days have found no sign of her.

Sherri Richterich

Sherri Richterich

The sheriff’s office has set up a command post at the 56th Street West location and used the department’s helicopter to search from the air.

Other law enforcement agencies have provided statistical data and information regarding searches involving victims experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement Thursday night.

People are also reading…

The sheriff provided a map showing where Richterich’s clothes were found and her likely path.

“The pie-shaped area was derived from the data entered into the program which includes the location she left from, and the location where her jacket was located,” Linder said in a message to the public.

“We encourage anyone residing or working within or near the pie-shaped area to be especially diligent about checking their properties for signs of Sherri,” the sheriff said. “This includes if you are more than just a few miles away from the starting point.”

On Thursday, a dog team from out of state that specializes in these types of searches was brought in to assist with the search.

As of Friday morning, no new leads had developed.

Among the volunteer searchers were members of Richterich’s family. Sherri’s husband was injured Wednesday when he slipped on some ice. One of Sherri’s great-nieces is a caterer and set up a food truck at the command post serving free hot meals and coffee to volunteers.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's helicopter searches for missing woman Tuesday. Searchers found her coat Monday evening.
0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters battle blaze at Jackpot Nevada casino in Billings Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News