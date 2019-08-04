The search has been suspended for a Billings man who fell into the Main Boulder River while fishing near the Fourmile Campground about 40 miles south of Big Timber.
The announcement from the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office came 12 days after 50-year-old Bradford Meadows was seen being swept downstream just after noon on July 24.
"Meadows has not been seen since, but his fly rod, backpack and hat were located in the heavy rapids below his entry point," the release says.
Random cursory searches will continue in different areas along the Boulder River, but the broader search effort has been suspended, according to a press release issued late Sunday morning by the sheriff's office.
The most recent search effort lasted for about nine hours Saturday. The search for Meadows has included drones, underwater cameras, dog teams and divers, in addition to foot searches along the banks of the river.
The drone was piloted by Carson Pollington of Sweet Grass UAS, the dog teams were provided by Gallatin County Search and Rescue and a team of four divers from U.S. Water Rescue in Yellowstone County assisted. Ten volunteers, five from Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue and five from Park County Search and Rescue checked holes and eddies along the river's edge.
Rocky rapids descending downstream from where Meadows was seen falling into the water limited some of the initial options for the search effort, Sheriff Allen Ronneberg said on the second day of the search.
The search has continued since and at times has focused on areas of interest.
"They didn't see anything with the cameras and we actually re-probed old areas that we've gone through before with longer probes. We searched every nook and cranny that we could find," Ronneberg said in the press release of Saturday's search efforts. "I don't believe he is in those rapids."
The press release states that no additional searches are planned pending the identification of a new search area, but that in addition to some random cursory searches, water levels will continue to be monitored.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office at 406-932-5143.