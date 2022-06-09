Searchers find body of woman who went missing on Stillwater River Sunday

The body of the woman lost on Sunday when the raft she was riding in overturned on the Stillwater River has been recovered.

Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44, of Laurel, was found Wednesday about 3:15 by rescuers using a jet boat on the runoff-swollen Yellowstone River. She was found on a small gravel bar in the Yellowstone River several miles from downriver from Columbus where the Stillwater merges with the Yellowstone.

The woman had been floating on the river with a party of four others, including a 4-year-old and a pregnant woman. Only the child had been wearing a life jacket, said one of the searchers.

Rescuers responded to an emergency call on the river at about 1 p.m. Sunday, Stillwater County Sheriff Undersheriff Randy E. Smith said.

High water made the search and rescue tricky, Smith said.

When the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an overturned raft on the Stillwater River, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater County Search and Rescue, Columbus Fire Rescue, Columbus Police Department, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded.

— This story will be updated

