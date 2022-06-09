 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Searchers find body of woman who went missing on Stillwater River Sunday

  • 0

The body of the woman lost on Sunday when the raft she was riding in overturned on the Stillwater River has been recovered.

Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44, of Laurel, was found Wednesday about 3:15 by rescuers using a jet boat on the runoff-swollen Yellowstone River. She was found on a small gravel bar in the Yellowstone River several miles from downriver from Columbus where the Stillwater merges with the Yellowstone.

The woman had been floating on the river with a party of four others, including a 4-year-old and a pregnant woman. Only the child had been wearing a life jacket, said one of the searchers.

Rescuers responded to an emergency call on the river at about 1 p.m. Sunday, Stillwater County Sheriff Undersheriff Randy E. Smith said.

High water made the search and rescue tricky, Smith said.

When the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an overturned raft on the Stillwater River, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater County Search and Rescue, Columbus Fire Rescue, Columbus Police Department, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded.

People are also reading…

— This story will be updated

0 Comments
0
0
0
11
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Billings teen reported missing

Billings teen reported missing

Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.

Man killed Monday in gunfire exchange with Billings officers identified

Man killed Monday in gunfire exchange with Billings officers identified

Michael Morado was killed in a shootout with police officers in an alleyway near North Park, according to a statement from Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick. Lennick also named the 13 members of the Billings Police Department who fired the shots that killed the 19-year-old, all of whom are currently on administrative leave.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 ways to build your brand on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News