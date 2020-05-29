Searching for closure: Longtime Billings teachers reflect on historic school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The words were the same as any last day of school.

“We’ll miss you,” teachers called to students. “Have a good summer.”

But the setting, and the mixed emotions that educators have sifted through during this spring of COVID-19, were a reminder of how much has changed in such a short time.

Educators from Broadwater Elementary lined the sidewalks of Terry Park on Friday as students hung out of car windows as their families drove past, soaking up what contact they could on a last day of school that would usually be filled with hugs and high-fives.

Retiring educators have known for months that this would be their final day of student goodbyes — that “we can’t wait to see you next year,” wouldn’t apply to them.

But the shutdown and resulting remote learning efforts also reinforced what, for many, has defined their careers — that a relationship with kids is more important than any sentence structure or math problem.

'Intrinsic value'

Friday’s Broadwater goodbye wasn’t sad for Rita Evans, a retiring school librarian. But it wasn’t joyous either.

“It’s just like there’s no closure,” she said.