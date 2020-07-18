Seat time? Teacher staffing rules? That and more could be changed for upcoming school year.

The legislative asks aren't unique to a pandemic-affected school year; the Office of Public Instruction typically has a list of legislative priorities. But this year's push shows that changes forced by the pandemic won't just fade into history books, but could become foundations of K-12 education.

OPI officials suggested that the board pursue an emergency meeting in August to facilitate some short-term changes.

It's unclear if actions from Bullock would also be a factor in the recommendations, but Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has bristled at Bullock's actions recently.

While she cordially thanked him for directed $75 million in coronavirus relief funding to Montana schools at Thursday's meeting, she accused Bullock of not working with OPI and said his "decision-making process has been random and confusing" in a series of Wednesday evening social media posts.

"The lack of responses from him and his refusal to bring state education experts to the table reflect an arrogant style of governing," her official superintendent account posted. "It continues to be evident that the Governor will use any method for political gain, including this pandemic that is impacting our Montana families and students."

