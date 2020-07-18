Seat time? Teacher staffing rules? That and more could be changed for upcoming school year.

The Office of Public Instruction presented a series of sweeping recommendations that could leave a deep imprint on public education in Montana at Thursday's Board of Public Education virtual meeting.
The suggestions emerged from a task force convened in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some recommendations call for quick-action items that are directly related to the pandemic, while others reflect longstanding conversations in education.
Some items could be acted on quickly, not unlike some of the actions taken this spring — for example, a get-out-of-testing-free card for federally required standardized tests, or the waiver Gov. Steve Bullock issued for seat time rules.
Board members seemed receptive to that sort of change, but expressed caution about the larger issues — like a suggestion that seat-time rules be entirely eliminated by 2023.
- “Those are different questions,” board chairwoman Darlene Schottle said.
- “I think prudence is warranted here," said board member Jerry Lynch.
- Board member Madalyn Quinlan, a retired longtime OPI administrator, called the difference between waivers and new rules “a very important distinction."
The Montana Board of Public Education is a low-profile but important cog in Montana education policy. The board often works in concert with the Superintendent of Public Instruction and Office of Public Instruction to enforce and grant exceptions to Montana law affecting public schools. Board members are appointed by the governor for seven-year terms.
The recommendations came out of a task force of state education officials and district-level administrators.
Among short-term recommendations that could be put in place for the upcoming school year, either with action from the board or through existing rules:
- A relaxing of some teacher requirements that would allow teachers to more easily get emergency licenses or teach subjects they aren't certified in.
- Waivers for state rules about how many staff are needed for certain subject areas.
- Going after a federal waiver that would exempt the state from issuing federally-required report cards for local schools.
- Beef up the role of the Montana Digital Academy, including allowing younger students to take classes and perhaps using the program to provide grade-level classes for schools that have student opt for remote learning.
- Get a federal waiver to run both on-and-off site school lunch programs for the upcoming school year.
Among the longer term suggestions:
- Push legislators to pass a law rewarding districts for developing proficiency-based learning programs — a term that most commonly in Montana describes computer-based programs where student learn at their own pace.
- Decoupling attendance from a plan to comply with federal education law, a change that potentially factors in more remote learning in the future.
- Pushing for legislation to make technology levies permissive instead of voted. The switch, in theory, would allow districts to raise more tech-dedicated money from local taxpayers.
The legislative asks aren't unique to a pandemic-affected school year; the Office of Public Instruction typically has a list of legislative priorities. But this year's push shows that changes forced by the pandemic won't just fade into history books, but could become foundations of K-12 education.
OPI officials suggested that the board pursue an emergency meeting in August to facilitate some short-term changes.
It's unclear if actions from Bullock would also be a factor in the recommendations, but Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has bristled at Bullock's actions recently.
While she cordially thanked him for directed $75 million in coronavirus relief funding to Montana schools at Thursday's meeting, she accused Bullock of not working with OPI and said his "decision-making process has been random and confusing" in a series of Wednesday evening social media posts.
"The lack of responses from him and his refusal to bring state education experts to the table reflect an arrogant style of governing," her official superintendent account posted. "It continues to be evident that the Governor will use any method for political gain, including this pandemic that is impacting our Montana families and students."
