Second Billings church reports being 'Zoombombed' by offensive material

An incident in which a Billings church had its Zoom online worship service hijacked over the weekend with child abuse images has been referred to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The ICAC is a Department of Justice program that involves a network of federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.

It was the second time a Billings church had its online service taken over by someone broadcasting highly offensive material. On April 26, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship reported an incident involving inappropriate behavior by an unidentified male to the Billings Police Department.

The department "has documented the incident" but it is being treated as informational and the investigation is inactive, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Over the weekend, Rev. Mike Mulberry with First Congregational in Billings confirmed that someone had taken over a Zoom church service to broadcast a criminal act against a child. The incident prompted calls to the FBI and local law enforcement, according to church leadership.