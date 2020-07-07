Second Farm to Trunk food distribution planned

Second Farm to Trunk food distribution planned

The Billings Food Bank will host a second day of the Farm to Trunk food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Farm to Trunk

Dick Anderson and other Billings Food Bank volunteers load up food during the "Farm to Trunk" distribution day Tuesday. A second distribution event is planned to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, in the food bank's parking lot.

Food items include chicken, beef, eggs, beans, lentils and split peas. Other items will also be available. Everyone is eligible to receive these items, according to a press release from the food bank. Those receiving food items are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

The food bank also seeks volunteers for Wednesday's distribution event.

