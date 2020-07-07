Second Farm to Trunk food distribution planned

The Billings Food Bank will host a second day of the Farm to Trunk food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Food items include chicken, beef, eggs, beans, lentils and split peas. Other items will also be available. Everyone is eligible to receive these items, according to a press release from the food bank. Those receiving food items are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.