Second phase of pocket park in downtown Billings is underway

A crew worked to prepare for the installation of four sculptures by artist Sherri Cornett in a pocket park on the south side of Billings First Church on Wednesday.

The park is in the second phase of development, and was paid for with a grant from Montana AARP and funds from the church. The plants are native to Montana, with a special focus on species that are important to Native American culture.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our goal is to provide a community space for everyone downtown, especially the indigenous homeless population," Cornett said.

The third phase of the project will include concrete benches. Dedication ceremonies are planned for Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 in conjunction with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0