 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second phase of pocket park in downtown Billings is underway
top story

Second phase of pocket park in downtown Billings is underway

{{featured_button_text}}
Pocket park

Brian Epley finishes the concrete base for one of four sculptures by artist Sherri Cornett that will be placed in a pocket park on the south side of Billings First Church on Wednesday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

A crew worked to prepare for the installation of four sculptures by artist Sherri Cornett in a pocket park on the south side of Billings First Church on Wednesday.

The park is in the second phase of development, and was paid for with a grant from Montana AARP and funds from the church. The plants are native to Montana, with a special focus on species that are important to Native American culture.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Pocket park

Lisa Harmon from Billings First Church, right, and a crew work on the second phase of a pocket park on the south side of the church on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to provide a community space for everyone downtown, especially the indigenous homeless population," Cornett said.

The third phase of the project will include concrete benches. Dedication ceremonies are planned for Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 in conjunction with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

2
1
1
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News