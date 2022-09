The Beartooth Highway between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line will close Friday at 8 a.m. in anticipation of forecasted winter weather conditions.

The closure is temporary, accoding to a press release from Yellowstone National Park Thursday. Winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions are forecasted through the weekend. The highway will reopen as conditions allow.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status.