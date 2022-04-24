Security company gets manual lockdown issue at Yellowstone County courthouse resolved

Mountain Alarm wants to be clear about one thing.

"We are local," said Dirk Bauwens, the company's vice president of business development. "We are here to serve."

Last week, Yellowstone County building officials expressed concern about their ability to manually lockdown the courthouse in an emergency. Mountain Alarm runs the security system there and helped the county solve the problem on Monday.

County officials also expressed some worry about how quickly Mountain Alarm could dispatch a technician after hearing news that the company sold to Pye-Barker Fire & Security in Atlanta in December.

Bauwens acknowledged the concerns — he's been in the security business for 42 years and has seen it grow and change in ways that were unimaginable when he started. His career began in 1973 when Ken Brown launched Kenco Security in Billings with Bauwens as part owner.

When Kenco sold to Utah-based Mountain Alarm in 2014, Bauwens was then president and COO. With the sale, he transferred his shares and became a part owner of Mountain Alarm. By 2020, they had built new headquarters for the Billings operation, moving from downtown to the West End.

When Mountain Alarm was bought by Pye-Barker Fire & Security in December, Bauwens again transferred his shares and became part owner of the new company — albeit a very small one, he said with a laugh.

His point was that Mountain Alarm is still a local company with a Billings-based staff of eight technicians, five customer-service representatives and a sales team all working from their West End facility.

"First and foremost is local service," he said.

"We rarely have hold times," added Christy Schumer, the Billings office manager, talking about their daily calls from clients. "And we're happy to help."

The county has been a client of the company for decades, and Bauwens said it's long been a strong working relationship.

The lockdown issue at the courthouse was connected to the county's computer server, which runs Mountain Alarm's security system. Every time the county server reboot itself the security system moved to full automation, meaning the county lost manual control over the system.

County officials worried that if an emergency erupted at the courthouse while the server was rebooting they'd lose the ability to manually lockdown the building. On Monday, Mountain Alarm's technician was able to go in and help the county solve the problem.

"You're only as good as the infrastructure you're running on," Bauwens said.

Jeff Guenthner, Mountain Alarm's general manager in Billings, believes the technicians and office staff at the Billings office are responsive and professional. He hopes county officials understand they can call anytime.

In fact, the main phone number for their Billings office is the same number the company has been using since 1973.

"We're not hard to get ahold of," Guenthner said with a laugh.

