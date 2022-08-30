First responders Tuesday morning were battling a semi and trailer fire at the westbound rest area on Interstate 94 in Rosebud County, according to a Facebook post by the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office at about 11 a.m.
Semi catches fire on I94 in Rosebud County
"We are currently dealing with a semi truck and trailer that is engulfed in flames...near mile marker 113. Please avoid the area at this time," stated RCSO in the post signed by Sgt. Josh Jonas.
The driver of the semi was able to escape the vehicle and was safe, according to the Sheriff's office.