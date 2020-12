The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 between Huntley and Lockwood were blocked Saturday afternoon after a semi jackknifed and collided with a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle.

All westbound traffic was being diverted at exit 6 through Huntley.

There was no information immediately available about injuries to either driver.

This story will be updated.

