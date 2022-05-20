Sen. Daines visits CHS refinery, talks energy policy

LAUREL — Steve Daines' message was clear.

Montana's U.S. senator said the best way to address the current global energy crisis is for the United States to produce more oil and to lead the world in production and refinement.

"We do it the right way," he said.

Daines was in Laurel on Friday visiting the CHS refinery with a retinue of the region's energy producers, including officials from CHS, to hear what issues they believed were impacting their industry and what lawmakers could do to clear roadblocks.

Before sitting down to a roundtable discussion of U.S. energy policy, Daines and the group of industry representatives there donned fire-repellent jackets, hard hats, safety googles and hearing protection, and took a short bus ride into the heart of the CHS refinery for a 30-minute walking tour of the facility.

Jim Irwin, CHS refinery vice president, walked with Daines through the maze of silver overhead pipes and storage tanks, explaining the refining process and detailing exactly how the CHS refinery makes its products: coke, asphalt and various fuels like diesel, gasoline and propane.

At the center of the refinery is a multi-story furnace that produces the heat necessary to keep the asphalt molten and refine the various petroleum products. At its base are small trapdoors that open to allow workers see into the furnace itself.

The stop is a highlight on the tour and Daines, along with the others, took a moment to peer in at the orange glow and see bank upon bank of small roaring jets producing enormous amounts of heat.

Back in the conference room for the roundtable, Daines talked about his recent visit to Eastern Europe where he met with leaders to talk about aid to Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis spurred by Russia's invasion.

"Vladimir Putin has weaponized energy," he said.

He pointed to European countries, dependent on Russian energy he said, who are now in crisis as their supplies are cut short. The best response to these types of risks, he added, is to make sure the United States never gets into a similar situation.

"We can't let these kinds of dependencies happen," he said.

He called for more domestic oil production rather than leaning into renewable energy, explaining that renewables are an important part of the county's energy portfolio, but alone aren't enough to create energy independence for the U.S.

"We've been blessed with an abundance of energy," he said. The country should lean into it.

