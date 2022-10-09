SENATE DISTRICT 24

Kathy Kelker – D

Age and place of birth: 79, Cleveland, Ohio

Home: 2438 Rimrock Road, Billings

Occupation: Retired educator and nonprofit director

Family: Husband, Paul H. Kelker, MD; Children: Stephen, Matthew, Christopher, and Sara

Education: Bachelor’s degree in English (Hiram College, Summa Cum Laude); master’s degree in special education (MSU-Billings, High Honors); EdD (MSU-Bozeman) Adult and Higher Education

Past employment: Executive Director of Billings Head Start, Inc.; Assistant Professor of Special Education, MSU-Billings; Executive Director of Parents, Let’s Unite for Kids; Special Education Consultant Teacher, Yellowstone West; Special Services Cooperative (Laurel)

Military: None

Political experience: Billings Public School Trustee 1983-1992 and 2000-2006 (five terms, five years as Chair); Legislator in the Montana House of Representatives 2014-2022 (4 terms)

Endorsements: Montana Rural Voters, Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, Carol’s List, AFL-CIO, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen, Big Sky Values, Health Care Service & others

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: P.O. Box 20254, Billings, MT 59104-1535

c.) Phone number: 406-698-5610

1. How to spend a revenue surplus requires consideration of benefits for Montanans in the long run. For example, homeowners overburdened by property taxes could receive a one-time only refund for this year’s property tax bills and an ongoing program that limits property bills according to annual income. Another area to consider is the shortage of affordable and available housing. Montana also lacks childcare options; the number of licensed childcare programs is half of what is needed. Other issues on the table include increasing mental health and substance disorder services, filling up wildfire and emergency funds and unfunded pension plans.

2. Montana’s existing law says abortion is legal before viability; after viability, only if necessary to prevent a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother. My position is to rely on Montana’s current law and our Constitution which has a strong privacy clause. A Montana Supreme Court decision (Armstrong v. State) says the right to privacy in the Montana Constitution gives women the right to decide whether to have an abortion without excessive interference by the government. Currently in Montana, abortion medications are provided by clinicians in person, over telehealth, and through the mail. I would support continuing these methods.

3. I would support several researched strategies to recruit and retain teachers in rural areas, knowing that implementing these strategies is difficult and potentially expensive. Here are some suggestions:

Pay higher wages and offer health insurance.

Give bonuses to help payoff educational loans.

Provide interest-free loans for housing.

Create partnerships with colleges/universities to prepare students for rural settings and offer practicum opportunities for teachers-in-training.

Grow-Your-Own teacher candidates; support individuals who are already in the community to take college courses leading to a teacher’s degree.

Use technology to connect teachers with other teachers and/or college professors to discuss issues and provide training.

4. The Montana State Hospital has operated for too long on an out-of-date model of mental health care. Placing people in rural institutions once was considered good for mental health, but modern mental health services have evolved away from this notion. Individuals who have serious mental health illnesses need the highest level of treatment provided by a team of specialists, including psychiatrists. To meet the needs of seriously ill patients, Montana should provide a wider array of services in larger communities across the state. With smaller numbers of patients in several locations, recruiting and training staff would be easier.

5. I am on the Criminal Justice Council, a bipartisan committee that includes legislators, DOC leadership, and criminal justice stakeholders. This group studied the increase in automobile thefts. Criminals are repeatedly stealing cars of low value, but still important to the owners for going to work or taking children to school. Current law does not allow a felony charge for low value cars. The Council’s bill draft makes theft of a vehicle a felony, no matter of its assessed value, by revising sentencing laws for theft. A heavier sentence for car stealing is intended to reduce the number of stolen vehicles.