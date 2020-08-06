Senior care home hit by COVID-19 deaths now sued over fatal injury in 2018

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings senior care facility that has seen a cluster of deaths due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is now facing a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal injury suffered by a resident in 2018.

Tana Shively filed suit in U.S. District Court in Billings on Thursday against Canyon Creek Memory Care Community, LLC.

Shively alleges the company is responsible for the death of her husband, Owen Daniel Shively, who died a little more than a week after becoming a resident at the Billings facility in December 2018.

According to the plaintiffs, Shively arrived on Dec. 13, was assaulted on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 22.

Shively was assaulted by another resident of the facility, who pushed Shively to the floor, causing a fatal subdural hematoma and skull fracture, the lawsuit states.

Shively has listed a $1 million demand in the court filings accompanying the lawsuit.

A spokesman for Koelsch Communities, the care home's parent company, did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

Since July 6, 15 Canyon Creek residents have died from COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health, the county's public health agency. At one point, so many members of staff were sick from the virus, the National Guard and volunteers from Billings Clinic helped staff the center.

